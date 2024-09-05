Senior UI UX Designer at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

MINIMUM Requirements
Bachelor’s degree in design or related fields with at least five years’ experience working as a UX/UI designer, particularly on large complex projects.
Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:
- A portfolio showcasing all relevant design work.
- Extensive experience with the best practices required for digital design.
- Strong experience using Adobe Creative Suite.
- Proficient in design tools.
- An up-to-date understanding of the latest design trends.
- Ability to work well in a team
- A relentless focus on attention to detail and consistency
- An ability to take ownership and work in an autonomous manner
- Adapt to change and respond positively to new challenges and deadlines, deliveringexcellence under pressure
- Can manage the delivery of the approved concepts through to final deliverables,ensuring all work is delivered on time and to spec
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years UX / GUI Design
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree