Senior UI UX Designer at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

MINIMUM Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in design or related fields with at least five years’ experience working as a UX/UI designer, particularly on large complex projects.

Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:

A portfolio showcasing all relevant design work.

Extensive experience with the best practices required for digital design.

Strong experience using Adobe Creative Suite.

Proficient in design tools.

An up-to-date understanding of the latest design trends.

Ability to work well in a team

A relentless focus on attention to detail and consistency

An ability to take ownership and work in an autonomous manner

Adapt to change and respond positively to new challenges and deadlines, deliveringexcellence under pressure

Can manage the delivery of the approved concepts through to final deliverables,ensuring all work is delivered on time and to spec

Desired Skills:

digital design

Adobe Creative Suite

Proficient in design tools

latest design trends

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years UX / GUI Design

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

