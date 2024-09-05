Senor UI/UX Designer at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Sep 5, 2024

12 months fixed-term contract

MINIMUM Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in design or related fields with at least five years’ experience working as a UX/UI designer, particularly on large complex projects.

Additional requirements

  • Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:
  • A portfolio showcasing all relevant design work.
  • Extensive experience with the best practices required for digital design.
  • Strong experience using Adobe Creative Suite.
  • Proficient in design tools.
  • An up-to-date understanding of the latest design trends.
  • Ability to work well in a team
  • A relentless focus on attention to detail and consistency
  • An ability to take ownership and work in an autonomous manner
  • Adapt to change and respond positively to new challenges and deadlines, delivering excellence under pressure
  • Can manage the delivery of the approved concepts through to final deliverables, ensuring all work is delivered on time and to spec

Desired Skills:

  • team player

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

