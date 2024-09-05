Senior Software Developer – Supply Chain Industry – Remote
Our client is a leading national Supply Chain company and is looking to employ a full stack developer that is able to develop a full stack digital freight market place system from scratch. Experience in Supply Chain is essential.
Qualifications and requirements:
- Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or related field.
- Proven experience in software development, with a focus on Java, C++, Python, or other programming languages.
- Strong understanding of software architecture, design patterns, and development methodologies.
This position is a remote position, but our client’s head office is based in the Western Cape.
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
About The Employer:
Our client is a leading national Supply Chain company and is looking to employ a full stack developer that is able to develop a full stack digital freight market place system from scratch. Experience in Supply Chain is essential.