Software Testers (2) at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Sep 5, 2024

12 months contract

A Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology, data science or related fields with at least three years’ experience in a professional software QA particularly on large complex technology products/solutions/systems. “Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:

  • Software testing methodologies;
  • Test management tools;
  • Manual testing;
  • Automated testing and automation frameworks like Selenium, TestnG, cucumber

nunit/xunit, robotramework or similar;

  • Test-driven development.

Experience with the following would be advantageous:

  • Behaviour-drive development
  • Usability testing;
  • Mobile web and app testing;
  • Digital government;
  • Health informatics and eHealth systems;
  • Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;
  • Research and publication of scientific articles;
  • Data Science, Databases; and
  • Any programming languages”

Desired Skills:

  • Manual testing
  • Software testing methodologies
  • Test management tools
  • Automated testing and automation frameworks
  • Selenium
  • TestnG
  • cucumber nunit/xunit
  • robotramework or similar
  • software QA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position