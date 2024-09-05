Software Testers at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

Sep 5, 2024

Fixed-term contract for 12 months

Minimum Requirements:

  • A Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology, data science or related fields with at least three years’ experience in a professional software QA particularly on large complex technology products/solutions/systems.

Knowledge of and experience in the following are required:

  • Software testing methodologies;
  • Test management tools;
  • Manual testing;

  • Automated testing and automation frameworks like Selenium, TestnG, cucumber nunit/xunit, robotramework or similar;

  • Test-driven development.

Experience with the following would be advantageous:

  • Behaviour-drive development
  • Usability testing;
  • Mobile web and app testing;
  • Digital government;
  • Health informatics and eHealth systems;
  • Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;
  • Research and publication of scientific articles;
  • Data Science, Databases; and
  • Any programming languages

Desired Skills:

  • Analytical skills

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

