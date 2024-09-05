Solution Architect at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Minimum requirements

A Bachelor’s degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology or related field.

A minimum of a TOGAF Certification. A minimum of 5 years practical experience in professional software development and engineering, particularly on large, complex technology products/solutions/systems

Additional requirements

Management of the baseline application architecture.

Alignment of the target application architecture to the business strategy.

Alignment of the solutions architecture to the target enterprise architecture.

Enterprise architecture management:

Development and maintenance of enterprise reference architectures mainly focused on applications domain.

Manage the evolution of the application portfolio at an appropriate rate and ensure continuous viability as the other related architectures change.

Provide the reusable standards, guidelines, patterns and frameworks to application development projects, including those related to application architecture.

Solution architecture development:

Lead the development of the solution architectures for different projects and the end-to-end delivery of solutions to the business.

Quality-assurance of solution architecture deliverables to ensure compliance with architecture principles, and traceability to enterprise reference models and information and communications technology (ICT) standards to achieve standardization, management of risk, and alignment between the enterprise architecture and solution architecture.

Develop and ensure continuous improvement of solution architecture processes, procedures, standards and quality management frameworks.

Collaborate with project management office (PMO) to coordinate project pipeline management.

Liaise with other Solutions Architects to share best practices and insights

Desired Skills:

project management office

project pipeline management.

application architecture to the business strategy.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position