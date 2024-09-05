System Administrator – Gauteng Midrand

Our client is recruiting for an IT Systems Administrator with technical, hands-on experience. Able to actively engage in and assist with IT projects and Help Desk tickets & efficiently drive progress on tickets, changes, strategic projects, initiatives and key improvements forward.
Key Responsibilities
– First point of contact for user incidents and requests
– Managing tickets via ITSM platform
– Provide IT support to all users within the business
– User setup and configuration
– Workstation setup and deployment
– Ensure that user data backup solution is functional and user data is protected
– IT compliance – adhere to IT policies and procedures
– Maintain and update documentation of configurations
– Multifunction printer support
Experience Required:
– Minimum 5 years’ experience as an IT Systems Administrator
– 2+ years working experience with Google Workspace
– Microsoft Windows Server 2016 and up
– Microsoft Windows 10 and 11
– Microsoft Office 2016 and up
– Proficient in Microsoft Active Directory
– Cisco Catalyst switches
– Experience with HPE Server hardware advantages
– Experience with HP multifunction printers advantages
– Experience with VMware vSphere advantages
Certifications:
– CompTIA A+ and N+(or equivalent Diploma/Degree)
– CompTIA Server+ not a must, but will be advantages
– CompTIA Security+ not a must, but will be advantages
– Microsoft MCSE
– Cisco CCNA or CCNP
Desired Skills:
- Systems Administrator
- IT Systems Administrator
- IT Support