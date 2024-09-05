System Administrator – Gauteng Midrand

Our client is recruiting for an IT Systems Administrator with technical, hands-on experience. Able to actively engage in and assist with IT projects and Help Desk tickets & efficiently drive progress on tickets, changes, strategic projects, initiatives and key improvements forward.

Key Responsibilities

– First point of contact for user incidents and requests

– Managing tickets via ITSM platform

– Provide IT support to all users within the business

– User setup and configuration

– Workstation setup and deployment

– Ensure that user data backup solution is functional and user data is protected

– IT compliance – adhere to IT policies and procedures

– Maintain and update documentation of configurations

– Multifunction printer support

Experience Required:

– Minimum 5 years’ experience as an IT Systems Administrator

– 2+ years working experience with Google Workspace

– Microsoft Windows Server 2016 and up

– Microsoft Windows 10 and 11

– Microsoft Office 2016 and up

– Proficient in Microsoft Active Directory

– Cisco Catalyst switches

– Experience with HPE Server hardware advantages

– Experience with HP multifunction printers advantages

– Experience with VMware vSphere advantages

Certifications:

– CompTIA A+ and N+(or equivalent Diploma/Degree)

– CompTIA Server+ not a must, but will be advantages

– CompTIA Security+ not a must, but will be advantages

– Microsoft MCSE

– Cisco CCNA or CCNP

Desired Skills:

Systems Administrator

IT Systems Administrator

IT Support

