Team Lead: Developer, Full Stack Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client is looking for a Team Lead: Developer, Full Stack Engineer to join their team

Area/Location: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria



Role Overview:



As the Team Lead for Full Stack Development, this position encompasses both technical and leadership responsibilities. You will guide a team of engineers in delivering high-quality, scalable web applications while managing complex projects and cloud infrastructure. The role requires a blend of hands-on development and strategic oversight, ensuring that best practices are followed in all aspects of software development and deployment.

Required Skills:

Technical Expertise:

Strong proficiency in SQL, C#, NET, and modern front-end frameworks (e.g., Angular, React, or [URL Removed] experience with AWS services and container orchestration (Kubernetes is advantageous).

In-depth knowledge of web development, including RESTful API design, micro services architecture, and responsive design principles.

Optional experience with Kafka, PostgreSQL, and Java.

Leadership:

Proven ability to lead and mentor a team of engineers, with a focus on full stack development.

Experience in managing complex projects involving multiple technologies and teams.

Cloud and Containerization:

Expertise in cloud infrastructure (AWS) and container orchestration (Kubernetes).

Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools, including CI/CD pipelines, containerization, and monitoring solutions.

Security and Performance:

Strong understanding of web application security, including OWASP principles and cloud security best practices.

Experience with performance optimization for both front-end and back-end applications.

Preferred Experience:

Previous Roles: Experience leading full stack development teams, with a focus on cloud-native applications.

Certifications: AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer, Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), or similar certifications are a plus.

Qualifications:

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or a Relevant Qualification.

Matric: Equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Day-to-Day Responsibilities:

Full Stack Development Leadership:

Oversee the development of front-end and back-end applications using C# and the .NET framework.

Ensure the delivery of high-quality, responsive, and performant web applications, leveraging frameworks like ASP.NET Core and modern front-end technologies (e.g., Angular, React, or [URL Removed] the team in integrating and optimizing APIs, databases, and cloud services.

Cloud Infrastructure Management on AWS:

Architect and manage scalable cloud solutions on AWS, ensuring seamless integration with both front-end and back-end systems.

Lead the team in utilizing AWS services such as EC2, S3, Lambda, RDS, and API Gateway for application deployment and management.

Implement and maintain Infrastructure as Code (IaC) using tools like AWS Cloud Formation, Terraform, or Pulumi.

Kubernetes and Container Orchestration:

Oversee the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications using Kubernetes.

Ensure best practices for containerization and orchestration, including the use of Docker, Kubernetes Helm charts, and CI/CD pipelines for automated deployment.

Monitor and optimize Kubernetes clusters for high availability, security, and efficient resource utilization.

DevOps and CI/CD Implementation:

Establish and maintain CI/CD pipelines for automating testing, deployment, and monitoring across the full stack.

Implement DevOps practices to enhance collaboration between development and operations teams, focusing on continuous integration and delivery.

Ensure proper monitoring, logging, and security of applications using tools like Prometheus, Grafana, and AWS CloudWatch

Team Leadership and Mentorship:

Lead a team of full stack engineers, providing technical guidance, mentorship, and career development opportunities.

Manage project timelines, resource allocation, and deliverables, ensuring that the team meets deadlines and project goals.

Foster a collaborative and innovative team environment, encouraging continuous learning and improvement.

Cross-Functional Collaboration:

Work closely with product managers, designers, and other stakeholders to translate business requirements into technical specifications and solutions.

Ensure smooth communication and coordination between front-end, back-end, and DevOps teams to deliver cohesive and robust solutions.

Personal Attributes:

Strong administrative and analytical skills.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Effective stress and time management skills.

Target-oriented with strong decision-making and problem-solving abilities.

High attention to detail, focus, and dedication.

High level of personal integrity and ethics.

