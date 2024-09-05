Team Lead: Developer, Full Stack Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria

Our Client is looking for a Team Lead: Developer, Full Stack Engineer to join their team
Area/Location: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Role Overview:

As the Team Lead for Full Stack Development, this position encompasses both technical and leadership responsibilities. You will guide a team of engineers in delivering high-quality, scalable web applications while managing complex projects and cloud infrastructure. The role requires a blend of hands-on development and strategic oversight, ensuring that best practices are followed in all aspects of software development and deployment.

Required Skills:
Technical Expertise:

  • Strong proficiency in SQL, C#, NET, and modern front-end frameworks (e.g., Angular, React, or [URL Removed] experience with AWS services and container orchestration (Kubernetes is advantageous).
  • In-depth knowledge of web development, including RESTful API design, micro services architecture, and responsive design principles.
  • Optional experience with Kafka, PostgreSQL, and Java.

Leadership:

  • Proven ability to lead and mentor a team of engineers, with a focus on full stack development.
  • Experience in managing complex projects involving multiple technologies and teams.

Cloud and Containerization:

  • Expertise in cloud infrastructure (AWS) and container orchestration (Kubernetes).
  • Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools, including CI/CD pipelines, containerization, and monitoring solutions.

Security and Performance:

  • Strong understanding of web application security, including OWASP principles and cloud security best practices.
  • Experience with performance optimization for both front-end and back-end applications.

Preferred Experience:

  • Previous Roles: Experience leading full stack development teams, with a focus on cloud-native applications.
  • Certifications: AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer, Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), or similar certifications are a plus.

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or a Relevant Qualification.
  • Matric: Equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Day-to-Day Responsibilities:
Full Stack Development Leadership:

  • Oversee the development of front-end and back-end applications using C# and the .NET framework.
  • Ensure the delivery of high-quality, responsive, and performant web applications, leveraging frameworks like ASP.NET Core and modern front-end technologies (e.g., Angular, React, or [URL Removed] the team in integrating and optimizing APIs, databases, and cloud services.

Cloud Infrastructure Management on AWS:

  • Architect and manage scalable cloud solutions on AWS, ensuring seamless integration with both front-end and back-end systems.
  • Lead the team in utilizing AWS services such as EC2, S3, Lambda, RDS, and API Gateway for application deployment and management.
  • Implement and maintain Infrastructure as Code (IaC) using tools like AWS Cloud Formation, Terraform, or Pulumi.

Kubernetes and Container Orchestration:

  • Oversee the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications using Kubernetes.
  • Ensure best practices for containerization and orchestration, including the use of Docker, Kubernetes Helm charts, and CI/CD pipelines for automated deployment.
  • Monitor and optimize Kubernetes clusters for high availability, security, and efficient resource utilization.

DevOps and CI/CD Implementation:

  • Establish and maintain CI/CD pipelines for automating testing, deployment, and monitoring across the full stack.
  • Implement DevOps practices to enhance collaboration between development and operations teams, focusing on continuous integration and delivery.
  • Ensure proper monitoring, logging, and security of applications using tools like Prometheus, Grafana, and AWS CloudWatch

Team Leadership and Mentorship:

  • Lead a team of full stack engineers, providing technical guidance, mentorship, and career development opportunities.
  • Manage project timelines, resource allocation, and deliverables, ensuring that the team meets deadlines and project goals.
  • Foster a collaborative and innovative team environment, encouraging continuous learning and improvement.

Cross-Functional Collaboration:

  • Work closely with product managers, designers, and other stakeholders to translate business requirements into technical specifications and solutions.
  • Ensure smooth communication and coordination between front-end, back-end, and DevOps teams to deliver cohesive and robust solutions.

Personal Attributes:

  • Strong administrative and analytical skills.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
  • Effective stress and time management skills.
  • Target-oriented with strong decision-making and problem-solving abilities.
  • High attention to detail, focus, and dedication.
  • High level of personal integrity and ethics.

Desired Skills:

  • Team Lead: Developer
  • Full Stack Engineer
  • Lead Software Engineer
  • Technical Team Lead

