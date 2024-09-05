Our Client is looking for a Team Lead: Developer, Full Stack Engineer to join their team
Area/Location: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria
Role Overview:
As the Team Lead for Full Stack Development, this position encompasses both technical and leadership responsibilities. You will guide a team of engineers in delivering high-quality, scalable web applications while managing complex projects and cloud infrastructure. The role requires a blend of hands-on development and strategic oversight, ensuring that best practices are followed in all aspects of software development and deployment.
Required Skills:
Technical Expertise:
- Strong proficiency in SQL, C#, NET, and modern front-end frameworks (e.g., Angular, React, or [URL Removed] experience with AWS services and container orchestration (Kubernetes is advantageous).
- In-depth knowledge of web development, including RESTful API design, micro services architecture, and responsive design principles.
- Optional experience with Kafka, PostgreSQL, and Java.
Leadership:
- Proven ability to lead and mentor a team of engineers, with a focus on full stack development.
- Experience in managing complex projects involving multiple technologies and teams.
Cloud and Containerization:
- Expertise in cloud infrastructure (AWS) and container orchestration (Kubernetes).
- Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools, including CI/CD pipelines, containerization, and monitoring solutions.
Security and Performance:
- Strong understanding of web application security, including OWASP principles and cloud security best practices.
- Experience with performance optimization for both front-end and back-end applications.
Preferred Experience:
- Previous Roles: Experience leading full stack development teams, with a focus on cloud-native applications.
- Certifications: AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer, Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), or similar certifications are a plus.
Qualifications:
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science or a Relevant Qualification.
- Matric: Equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
Day-to-Day Responsibilities:
Full Stack Development Leadership:
- Oversee the development of front-end and back-end applications using C# and the .NET framework.
- Ensure the delivery of high-quality, responsive, and performant web applications, leveraging frameworks like ASP.NET Core and modern front-end technologies (e.g., Angular, React, or [URL Removed] the team in integrating and optimizing APIs, databases, and cloud services.
Cloud Infrastructure Management on AWS:
- Architect and manage scalable cloud solutions on AWS, ensuring seamless integration with both front-end and back-end systems.
- Lead the team in utilizing AWS services such as EC2, S3, Lambda, RDS, and API Gateway for application deployment and management.
- Implement and maintain Infrastructure as Code (IaC) using tools like AWS Cloud Formation, Terraform, or Pulumi.
Kubernetes and Container Orchestration:
- Oversee the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications using Kubernetes.
- Ensure best practices for containerization and orchestration, including the use of Docker, Kubernetes Helm charts, and CI/CD pipelines for automated deployment.
- Monitor and optimize Kubernetes clusters for high availability, security, and efficient resource utilization.
DevOps and CI/CD Implementation:
- Establish and maintain CI/CD pipelines for automating testing, deployment, and monitoring across the full stack.
- Implement DevOps practices to enhance collaboration between development and operations teams, focusing on continuous integration and delivery.
- Ensure proper monitoring, logging, and security of applications using tools like Prometheus, Grafana, and AWS CloudWatch
Team Leadership and Mentorship:
- Lead a team of full stack engineers, providing technical guidance, mentorship, and career development opportunities.
- Manage project timelines, resource allocation, and deliverables, ensuring that the team meets deadlines and project goals.
- Foster a collaborative and innovative team environment, encouraging continuous learning and improvement.
Cross-Functional Collaboration:
- Work closely with product managers, designers, and other stakeholders to translate business requirements into technical specifications and solutions.
- Ensure smooth communication and coordination between front-end, back-end, and DevOps teams to deliver cohesive and robust solutions.
Personal Attributes:
- Strong administrative and analytical skills.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
- Effective stress and time management skills.
- Target-oriented with strong decision-making and problem-solving abilities.
- High attention to detail, focus, and dedication.
- High level of personal integrity and ethics.
Desired Skills:
- Team Lead: Developer
- Full Stack Engineer
- Lead Software Engineer
- Technical Team Lead