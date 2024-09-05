The digital afterlife … and stolen identities

As for the recreation of one’s online presence using artificial intelligence (AI), 37% of respondents in South Africa find it acceptable while 42% actively disagree – highlighting the unresolved issues of privacy and respect in the digital realm.

According to the Digital 2024 Global Overview Report conducted by Kepios, 95% of Internet users now use social media every month – with 282-million new identities joining between July 2023 and July 2024. As more people interact online and their digital footprints expand, the concerns over privacy, legacy, and the ethical use of digital identities become increasingly relevant.

Based on Kaspersky’s new study, the majority (66%) of consumers surveyed in South Africa believe the identities of the deceased are particularly vulnerable to identity theft, as there is often no one left to monitor what happens to the information posted online.

More than half of the respondents in South Africa (58%) agree that the online presence of people who have passed away could be recreated using AI. The attitude to it varies – with 37% of respondents believing it is acceptable to create a digital identity of someone no longer alive through photos, videos, or other mementos, while 42% disagree.

Interestingly, most people (69%) are sure seeing images, or stories, about people who have passed away can be upsetting to those who were close to them. However, 51% of consumers are confident there is no time limit to find every image, video, or voice recording ever published online relating to a specific person.

As probably the only measure consumers can take to control their digital footprint after death is to include instructions in their testament, 73% agree anyone with an online presence should specify in their will what is to be done with their data and social accounts.

“The issue of managing one’s digital footprint is often overlooked in daily online activities,” says Anna Larkina, Web content analysis expert at Kaspersky. “However, the survey results underscore a critical point: a significant number of respondents are aware of the potential for stolen identities to cause immense personal trouble for users – or their loved ones. Given these risks, it is prudent to adopt proactive measures that enhance privacy and safeguard digital identities.

“By doing so, individuals can ensure that their online presence remains secure and respectful, no matter what,” Larkina adds.