Ab Initio Developer – Gauteng Sandton

We are seeking a highly skilled Ab Initio Developer with over 3 years of hands-on experience in Ab Initio GDE, Conduct>it, and SQL to join our team. This role involves working on data integration projects, utilizing Ab Initio tools to design, develop, and optimize data solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Design and develop data pipelines using Ab Initio GDE and Conduct>it.

Implement and optimize SQL queries for data retrieval and manipulation.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth integration of data solutions.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues within the Ab Initio framework.

Work with stakeholders to gather requirements and ensure alignment with business needs.

Required Skills:

3+ years of experience in Ab Initio GDE, Conduct>it, and SQL.

Strong understanding of data integration and ETL processes.

Experience with data modeling and relational databases.

Preferred Skills:

Working knowledge of Azure Cloud services.

Familiarity with Metadata Hub and Express>it.

Experience in designing and implementing scalable cloud-based data solutions

Desired Skills:

SQL

Azure

metadata

Ab initio

Ab Initio

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

IT Consulting House

