Sep 6, 2024

We are seeking a highly skilled Ab Initio Developer with over 3 years of hands-on experience in Ab Initio GDE, Conduct>it, and SQL to join our team. This role involves working on data integration projects, utilizing Ab Initio tools to design, develop, and optimize data solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Design and develop data pipelines using Ab Initio GDE and Conduct>it.
  • Implement and optimize SQL queries for data retrieval and manipulation.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth integration of data solutions.
  • Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues within the Ab Initio framework.
  • Work with stakeholders to gather requirements and ensure alignment with business needs.

Required Skills:

  • 3+ years of experience in Ab Initio GDE, Conduct>it, and SQL.
  • Strong understanding of data integration and ETL processes.
  • Experience with data modeling and relational databases.

Preferred Skills:

  • Working knowledge of Azure Cloud services.
  • Familiarity with Metadata Hub and Express>it.
  • Experience in designing and implementing scalable cloud-based data solutions

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

IT Consulting House

