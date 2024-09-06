We are seeking a highly skilled Ab Initio Developer with over 3 years of hands-on experience in Ab Initio GDE, Conduct>it, and SQL to join our team. This role involves working on data integration projects, utilizing Ab Initio tools to design, develop, and optimize data solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
- Design and develop data pipelines using Ab Initio GDE and Conduct>it.
- Implement and optimize SQL queries for data retrieval and manipulation.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure smooth integration of data solutions.
- Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues within the Ab Initio framework.
- Work with stakeholders to gather requirements and ensure alignment with business needs.
Required Skills:
- 3+ years of experience in Ab Initio GDE, Conduct>it, and SQL.
- Strong understanding of data integration and ETL processes.
- Experience with data modeling and relational databases.
Preferred Skills:
- Working knowledge of Azure Cloud services.
- Familiarity with Metadata Hub and Express>it.
- Experience in designing and implementing scalable cloud-based data solutions
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Azure
- metadata
- Ab initio
- Ab Initio
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
IT Consulting House