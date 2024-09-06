Andriod Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve is seeking a talented Android Developer on behalf of our client, a leading IT services and consulting company. Our client is dedicated to delivering innovative technology solutions and is looking for a skilled Android Developer to help enhance their mobile application offerings. If you’re passionate about creating seamless mobile experiences and eager to contribute to dynamic projects, this opportunity is ideal for you.

Responsibilities



Work as part of a team to build applications according to design specifications.

Write clean, reusable, and testable code.

Collaborate closely with the design team and product owners.

Coordinate with backend developers to ensure proper logic implementation on mobile.

Attend daily stand-ups and contribute to the team’s progress.

Work within deadlines to deliver high-quality mobile applications.

Requirements



IT Certification or relevant work experience.

Proficient in Kotlin.

Solid knowledge of Android UI design principles, patterns, and best practices.

Experience with Jetpack Compose (a plus).

Familiarity with design patterns and mobile architecture frameworks such as MVVM, MVC, or MVP.

Experience with SQLite.

Proficiency in building reusable components.

Experience with Android Architecture components.

Knowledge of dependency injection libraries (e.g., Coil, Dagger, Hilt).

Working experience with REST APIs and JSON.

Proficient understanding of Git.

Benefits



Salary: negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Apply for this role today, contact Gustav Vogel or Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed]

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

