Automation Tester

We are growing our Automation Testing team for a new project we’re undertaking.

You’ll contribute to ensuring the quality and stability of software releases by designing, developing, and maintaining automated test scripts. Expertise in test automation frameworks, scripting languages, and Selenium will be instrumental in streamlining the testing processes and enhancing our overall product quality.

Your expertise:

Level: High intermediate – Senior (5+ years experience)

Proven experience as an Automation Engineer or similar role, with a focus on test automation and regression/ functional testing

Proficiency in scripting languages like Python, Java, or C# for test automation.

Experience with Selenium for automating web-based or desktop applications.

Familiarity with continuous integration tools, such as Jenkins, TeamCity, or GitLab CI/CD.

Solid understanding of software testing principles, methodologies, and best practices.

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills, with a meticulous attention to detail.

Strong communication and collaboration skills to work effectively in a cross-functional team environment

Ability to adapt to evolving technologies and quickly learn new tools and frameworks.

Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing qualification

ISTQB

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Location: Johannesburg – hybrid way of work

Initial 6 Month Contract

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

