Are you a talented Business Central Developer ready to make an impact? We’re seeking a driven professional with expertise in MB-800 and MB-920 certifications, and a solid track record in Business Central development. If you excel in AL programming, Visual Studio Code, Azure DevOps, and SQL Server, and have a passion for designing, implementing, and optimising Business Central solutions, we want to hear from you!

In this role, you’ll be responsible for developing custom solutions, ensuring seamless system integration, and providing top-notch support and training to end-users. You’ll also play a crucial role in continuous system improvement through proactive monitoring and updates.

Minimum Requirements:

Certified in MB-800 (Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Functional Consultant)

Certified in MB-920 (Dynamics 365 Fundamentals).

Min. 2 Years experience in Business Central development

Proven experience in developing and implementing Business Central solutions.

Proficient in working with AL programming, Visual Studio Code, Azure DevOps and SQL Server.

Must be open to traveling.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and implement custom Business Central solutions on various sites.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of Business Central with other systems.

Create and modify Business Central reports, workflows, and data models.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to Business Central implementations.

Provide support and training to end-users on Business Central functionality.

Ensure continuous improvement of Business Central systems through proactive monitoring and updating.

Desired Skills:

AL

Programmer

Developer

Business Central

Dynamics 365

Visual Code

C/AL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Pension Fund

