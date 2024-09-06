Business Data Analyst

Join Our Data Revolution as a Business Data Lead!

Are you a data-driven problem solver with a passion for shaping the future of data analytics in business?

Do you thrive in a fast-paced environment where your expertise will drive transformation, innovation, and deliver real results?

If yes, then we want YOU to be our next Business Data Lead!

Why You’ll Love This Role

You’ll be at the heart of our data transformation journey, leading the charge to ensure that cutting-edge data solutions aren’t just developed but also implemented effectively across the business. You’ll partner with our brilliant Chief Data Officer (CDO), Project Managers, and key stakeholders to create a data-driven culture while driving business initiatives that will rock the insurance world!

What You’ll Do, should you choose to accept the mission:

Shape Our Data Strategy: Take the reins and ensure our data initiatives align with business objectives.

Manage Business Data Requirements: Be the go-to expert in translating business needs into powerful data solutions.

Own Relationships: Forge strong relationships across departments, ensuring solutions meet customer-focused objectives.

Drive Data Literacy: Become the champion of data knowledge, upskilling our teams and boosting data maturity across the business.

Risk, Governance & Compliance: You’ll make sure we stay on the right side of governance while pushing innovation.

Work Together, Win Together: Collaboration is key! You’ll be working in close-knit teams, tackling challenges head-on.

What You Bring to the Table

Qualifications: Degree or diploma in analytics, data management, or information technology? You’ve got it.

5+ years of business analysis experience,

2+ years in data, analytics, or project management.

You know your way around data and analytics like the back of your hand, whether it’s in tech development, programme management, customer success, or strategy.

Passion for Data: You believe in the power of data and know how to make it work for business!

Are You Ready?

If you’re ready to bring your skills, passion, and energy to a team that values bold ideas and transformative solutions, apply today!

Desired Skills:

Strategy

ROADMAPS

data maturity model

data strategy

Mapping (data)

