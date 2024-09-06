The purpose of the Data Engineer is to design, develop, and maintain cutting-edge data architecture and infrastructure for our business intelligence and analytics needs and to create robust data models, develop seamless ETL processes, and ensure data quality using the Microsoft Fabric technology stack.
Responsibility
- Designing and implementing data models and data structures to support BI and analytics applications
- Developing and maintaining ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes to integrate data from various sources
- Ensuring data quality, accuracy, and consistency
- Designs and builds end-to-end BI solutions that will extract data from multiple systems
- Develops proof-of-concept prototypes with fast iteration and experimentation
- Work on projects to integrate data from various internal systems and cloud platforms, through analysis, planning, testing, and release phases
- Develop and maintain design documentation, test cases, performance monitoring and evaluation
- Coordinate, support, and test for regular maintenance routines – service pack upgrades, storage migration, site switches etc.
- Work closely with business customers, Business Analysts, and team members to understand the business requirements that drive the analysis and design of quality technical solutions
Experience and skills
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Data & Analytics, Supply Chain, Information Services,
- At least 5 years’ experience within a data engineering environment
- Proficiency in SQL and database design
- Experience with ETL tools and processes
- Familiarity with BI and analytics tools and platforms
- Extensive Knowledge of data warehousing and data modelling concepts
- Strong understanding of Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing concepts
- Experience with Microsoft Fabric
- Creating Data Flows and Pipelines to manage data movement
- Experience with Python/pySpark specifically for data management
- Experience working with and co-ordinating multi-business stakeholders and
business owners in a retail environment
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Fabric
- BI
- ETL
- SQl
- Python
- pySpark
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree