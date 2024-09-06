Data Engineer

The purpose of the Data Engineer is to design, develop, and maintain cutting-edge data architecture and infrastructure for our business intelligence and analytics needs and to create robust data models, develop seamless ETL processes, and ensure data quality using the Microsoft Fabric technology stack.

Responsibility

Designing and implementing data models and data structures to support BI and analytics applications

Developing and maintaining ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes to integrate data from various sources

Ensuring data quality, accuracy, and consistency

Designs and builds end-to-end BI solutions that will extract data from multiple systems

Develops proof-of-concept prototypes with fast iteration and experimentation

Work on projects to integrate data from various internal systems and cloud platforms, through analysis, planning, testing, and release phases

Develop and maintain design documentation, test cases, performance monitoring and evaluation

Coordinate, support, and test for regular maintenance routines – service pack upgrades, storage migration, site switches etc.

Work closely with business customers, Business Analysts, and team members to understand the business requirements that drive the analysis and design of quality technical solutions

Experience and skills

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Data & Analytics, Supply Chain, Information Services,

At least 5 years’ experience within a data engineering environment

Proficiency in SQL and database design

Experience with ETL tools and processes

Familiarity with BI and analytics tools and platforms

Extensive Knowledge of data warehousing and data modelling concepts

Strong understanding of Business Intelligence and Data Warehousing concepts

Experience with Microsoft Fabric

Creating Data Flows and Pipelines to manage data movement

Experience with Python/pySpark specifically for data management

Experience working with and co-ordinating multi-business stakeholders and

business owners in a retail environment

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Fabric

BI

ETL

SQl

Python

pySpark

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position