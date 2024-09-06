Intermediate Server Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Role:

Our client is searching for an experienced intermediate server engineer with a forever learning mindset. The ideal candidate will help build, maintain, and troubleshoot, the company’s rapidly expanding co-lo and cloud infrastructure. They will work alongside other engineers to ensure highest levels of performance and ability and manage any problems that arise.

What is great about working at this company?

Join an exceptional team that values knowledge-sharing and collaboration.

Enjoy a clear career path with opportunities for growth and advancement.

Work on challenging enterprise projects that will help you develop your skills.

Experience unlimited learning and exposure, with no limitations to your personal and professional development.

What the company is looking for?

Strong Active Directory Management skills

Exposure to VMware and virtual environments

Experience in configuring, monitoring, and troubleshooting systems GPOs, DHCP, DNS, IIS, Exchange

Substantial knowledge of backup solutions (such as Veeam)

Strong scripting and technical skills

Exposure to SQL environments

The NOT-SO-TECHNICAL requirements:

This is a fast-paced role: which will suit engineer(s) who are meticulous, self-starters who can take ownership of a task and are confident in seeing a project through to completion.

Possess a sharp analytical mind and strong numeracy skills.

A team player with excellent collaboration skills.

Demonstrates good communication skills in small groups.

Ability to work autonomously and manage multiple tasks effectively.

Open to flexible out-of-hours work for critical maintenance needs.

Passionate about their work and committed to achieving high-quality results.

What will the job consist of:

The initial role will comprise of monitoring of service dashboards and escalation to tier 2/3 technicians, whilst in the onboarding phase.

More responsibility will be placed on the technician once they have proven their knowledge of the required skills.

The job role will include but won’t be limited to:

Manage and monitor installed systems

Test and maintain operation systems

Monitor application performance

Monitor backup and replication status

Test and maintain disaster recovery plans

The job includes being part of a rotating after-hours support schedule

Minimum requirements:

Hold a university degree or diploma.

MCSA/MCSE

Some form of related training to the experience fields listed above

Have 5 years of professional experience with at least 1-year dedicated server experience

Desired Skills:

Degree

MCSA/MCSE

5 years of professional experience

1+ year dedicated server exp

Strong Active Directory

VMware and virtual environments

