Junior Back-end Developer at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

Sep 6, 2024

12 Months

Minimum requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology, or related fields with at least two years’ experience in a professional software development/engineering, particularly on large, complex technology products/solutions/systems.

Additional requirements

Knowledge of and 2 years experience in the following are required:

  • Backend development using Java and Spring;
  • Java EE;
  • JDBC and JPA/Hibernate;
  • Java application servers such as Tomcat, Wildfly, and Glassfish;
  • SQL;
  • PostgreSQL;
  • Agile/Scrum;
  • Test-driven development; and
  • Docker.
    Experience with the following would be advantageous:
  • Full stack development;
  • Frontend Web development using HTML5, JavaScript/Typescript, and React;
  • Mobile web and app development;
  • UX/UI design;
  • MongoDB;
  • Node.js;
  • Python;
  • Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;
  • Application and System Monitoring (ELK/EFK);
  • Digital government;
  • Health informatics and eHealth systems;
  • Information security;
  • System architectures and design;
  • Interoperability and system integration;
  • Research and publication of scientific articles;
  • Systems integration and interoperability; and
  • Any other programming language

Desired Skills:

  • Backend development using Java and Spring
  • Java EE
  • JDBC and JPA/Hibernate
  • Java application servers such as Tomcat
  • Wildfly
  • and Glassfish
  • SQL
  • PostgreSQL
  • Agile/Scrum
  • Test-driven development
  • Docker

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position