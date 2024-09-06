Junior Front-end developer at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

Fixed-term contract for 12 months
Minimum requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology or related fields with at least two years’ experience in a professional software development/engineering, particularly on large, complex technology products/solutions/systems.
Knowledge of and 2 years experience in the following are required:
- Backend development using Java and Spring;
- Java EE;
- JDBC and JPA/Hibernate;
- Java application servers such as Tomcat, Wildfly, and Glassfish;
- SQL;
- PostgreSQL;
- Agile/Scrum;
- Test-driven development; and
- Docker.
Experience with the following would be advantageous:
- Full stack development;
- Frontend Web development using HTML5, JavaScript/Typescript, and React;
- Mobile web and app development;
- UX/UI design;
- MongoDB;
- Node.js;
- Python;
- Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;
- Application and System Monitoring (ELK/EFK);
- Digital government;
- Health informatics and eHealth systems;
- Information security;
- System architectures and design;
- Interoperability and system integration;
- Research and publication of scientific articles;
- Any other programming languages.
Desired Skills:
- Analytical And Problem Solving