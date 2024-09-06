Junior Front-end Developer at csir – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

12 MONTHS

Minimum requirements

A Bachelor’s degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology or related field.

A minimum of 2 years practical experience in professional software development and engineering, particularly on large, complex technology products/solutions/systems

Additional requirements

Must have at least 2years years’ experience in the following:

HTML5

CSS

JavaScript/TypeScript

React

Test-driven development; and

Agile/Scrum

Experience in the following will be advantageous:

Experience in the following will be advantageous: UX/UI design;

Mobile web and app development;

Digital government;

Health informatics and eHealth systems;

Backend/Full-stack development;

Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;

Docker;

Kubernetes;

Microservices;

Information security;

Research and publication of scientific articles; and

Any other programming languages.

Desired Skills:

HTML5

CSS

JavaScript/TypeScript

Test-driven development

and Agile/Scrum

React

software development and engineering

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position