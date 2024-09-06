Junior Front-end Developer at csir – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Sep 6, 2024

12 MONTHS

Minimum requirements

A Bachelor’s degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology or related field.
A minimum of 2 years practical experience in professional software development and engineering, particularly on large, complex technology products/solutions/systems

Additional requirements

Must have at least 2years years’ experience in the following:

  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • JavaScript/TypeScript
  • React
  • Test-driven development; and
  • Agile/Scrum
    Experience in the following will be advantageous:
  • UX/UI design;
  • Mobile web and app development;
  • Digital government;
  • Health informatics and eHealth systems;
  • Backend/Full-stack development;
  • Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;
  • Docker;
  • Kubernetes;
  • Microservices;
  • Information security;
  • Research and publication of scientific articles; and
  • Any other programming languages.

Desired Skills:

  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • JavaScript/TypeScript
  • Test-driven development
  • and Agile/Scrum
  • React
  • software development and engineering

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

