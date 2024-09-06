Junior Front-end Developer at csir

12 MONTHS
Minimum requirements
A Bachelor’s degree in computer science, electronic/computer engineering, information technology or related field.
A minimum of 2 years practical experience in professional software development and engineering, particularly on large, complex technology products/solutions/systems
Additional requirements
Must have at least 2years years’ experience in the following:
- HTML5
- CSS
- JavaScript/TypeScript
- React
- Test-driven development; and
- Agile/Scrum
Experience in the following will be advantageous:
- UX/UI design;
- Mobile web and app development;
- Digital government;
- Health informatics and eHealth systems;
- Backend/Full-stack development;
- Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;
- Docker;
- Kubernetes;
- Microservices;
- Information security;
- Research and publication of scientific articles; and
- Any other programming languages.
Desired Skills:
- software development and engineering
Desired Work Experience:
Desired Qualification Level:
