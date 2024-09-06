Junior Utilities Analyst

The main purpose of the role is to provide support to the Snr Utilities Analyst, by ensuring that utility recoveries are accurate and to take responsibility for billing, and billing queries. The Junior Utilities analyst assists in analysing utility related data, monitoring usage patterns and supporting the optimization of utility services. Their role involves tasks like collecting and interpreting data to identify trends, preparing reports and supporting the senior analyst to ensure efficient utility operations.

REQUIREMENTS:

Matric / Grade 12

Degree / Diploma in Finance or Engineering Field

Min 2 – 3 years’ experience in Engineering Services, Utilities Management and/or Billing

Knowledge of property management systems (e.g. MDA/MRI/Fraxion) advantageous

Understanding of water and electrical distribution

DUTIES:

Billing checks and recovery ratios (Invoice management)

Capturing and verifying of council/municipal bills

Verifying billing details and supply meter reading data

Ensuring accurate and timely processing of billing data

Reviewing recovery ratios

Populating of various report per building

Data Analysis

Accurate capturing of utilities data in performance reports

Interpretation and analysis of the utilities performance report

Analysing data against preset targets and identifying trends or potential areas of optimization

Generating the utilities report on a daily basis and summarizing the findings thereof.

Utilities query resolutions

Timeous processing of logged tickets on the ticketing system (Freshdesk) by acknowledging it and changing the priority level as required.

Handling and resolving inquiries or discrepancies related to utility billing or consumption.

Providing effective communication and support to internal and external stakeholders where required.

Support to the Senior Utilities Analyst

Report generating and data compilation by contributing to the preparation of regular reports.

Co-ordinating stakeholder engagements as required.

Cross-functional collaboration – Collaborating with the Snr Utilities Analyst and other team members/departments on various projects and initiatives.

Participating in relevant training done by the Snr Utilities Analyst to ensure continuous learning, an in support of keeping up with regulatory changes.

Filing/Database Management

Ensure accurate and organised storage of data relevant to utility operations.

Update billing protocols and database per building.

Maintain comprehensive records to support analysis, reporting and compliance efforts within the utilities department

Desired Skills:

utilities analysis

municipal billings

utility recoveries

