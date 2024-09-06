Microsoft launches AI-ready Surface devices

Microsoft has launched its latest version of Copilot+ PC Surface devices, based on Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

Optimised for artificial intelligence workloads, thanks to Snapdragons neural processing unit (NPU) hardwired into the system on chip (SoC), the devices can run 40 tops (trillion operations per second), with no compromise on battery life.

They also come with a host of innovative features including Cocreator, which generates and refines AI images in real time; and Live Captions, which translates live or pre-recorded video from 44 languages.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition Copilot+ PC and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7th Edition Copilot+ PC are available from Incredible Connection now, and will be in Makro, Amazon, Takealot, Evetech and Braintree soon.

Talia Naidoo, Surface category manager at Microsoft South Africa, says the new Surface devices have been designed for students, professionals and enthusiasts, looking to enhance their productivity by the power of AI experiences we have never seen before.

“Over the past year, we have seen an incredible pace of AI transformation with solutions such as Microsoft Copilot allowing us to do things that we never dreamed possible – and now, we begin a new chapter of AI innovation by introducing our first-ever Copilot+ PCs from Surface.”

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition Copilot+ PC includes an optional OLED (organic light emitting diodes) display. Built with the new Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, the device is 90% faster than the Surface Pro 9. When docked, the 2-in-1 supports fast connectivity with WiFi 7, and the ability to connect to three 4k monitors. It offers a battery life of up to 14 hours.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 7th Edition Copilot+ PC, also powered by the new Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, features a brighter display, more ports, faster connectivity with WiFi 7, and up to 22 hours of battery life. The laptop is available in two sizes: the 13,8-inch display and a 15-inch display.

Both devices have been developed to be secure by default, Naidoo explains. “At Microsoft, we believe that the best way to secure information on a PC is to secure the whole PC itself. All Copilot+ PCs are Secured-core PCs, bringing advanced security to both commercial and consumer devices. In addition to the layers of protection in Windows 11, Secured-core PCs also provide advanced firmware safeguards and dynamic root-of-trust measurement to help protect from chip to cloud.”

In addition, a Microsoft Pluton security processor will be enabled by default on all Copilot+ PCs. Pluton is a chip-to-cloud security technology – designed by Microsoft and built by silicon partners – with Zero Trust principles at the core. This helps protect credentials, identities, personal data and encryption keys, making them significantly harder to remove from the device, even if a user is tricked into installing malware or an attacker has physical possession of the PC. All Copilot+ PCs, including the all-new Surface Pro and Surface Laptop, will ship with Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in Security (ESS) for biometric sign-in.

Estimated retail price for the Microsoft Surface Pro 11th Edition Copilot+ PC will start from R29 999, while the estimated retail price for the Microsoft Surface Laptop 7th Edition Copilot+ PC will start from R26 999.

The new Surface devices will soon also be available for Intel and AMD processors.