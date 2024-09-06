Mid-Senior Full Stack Developer – Parktown – Gauteng Parktown

We are a leading corporate ridesharing service, delivering highly competitive transportation solutions tailored to meet the needs of businesses. Our focus is on maximizing time and cost efficiencies while ensuring safe, reliable, and seamless transportation for employees. With us, companies can streamline their operations and boost productivity, all while providing a superior travel experience for their teams.

Position Overview:

Ready to take your development skills to the next level? We’re on the hunt for an innovative Mid to Senior Full Stack Developer to join our fast-paced, forward-thinking team! If you’re passionate about cutting-edge technologies, love working across multiple frameworks, and excel at database management and web development, this is your chance to make a real impact. Dive into exciting projects, drive innovation, and play a key role in the growth and success of our company.

Key Responsibilities:

? Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and implement scalable software solutions.

? Manageandoptimize databases, including postgres SQL or any other SQL database.

? Utilize frameworks such as Ruby on Rails (most NB), React Native.

? Provide company based tech support.

? Participate in code reviews, testing, and debugging processes to ensure the quality and reliability of software products.

? Stayupdated on emerging technologies and best practices in full stack development, and recommend innovative solutions to enhance our development process.

Tech Stack:

? RubyonRails (Minimum 3 years experience).

? React

? ReactNative (Minimum 1 years experience)

? JavaScript

? Postgres SQL or similar SQL databases

? HTML&CSS

? Sorting algorithms

Qualifications:

? Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field

Desired Skills:

