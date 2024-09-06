Mid- Senior Level Java Software Engineer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Sep 6, 2024

Seeking a well-rounded Senior Developer with over 7 years of solid development experience to join our clients team. This hybrid role involves working both from home and at their Head Office in Pretoria

Key Requirements

  • University degree in Computer Science or equivalent.
  • 7+ years in development.
  • Proficiency in Java, NodeJS, and TypeScript. AWS experience is advantageous.
  • Java and AWS certifications are a plus

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • NodeJS
  • AWS

