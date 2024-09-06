Mid- Senior Level Java Software Engineer

Seeking a well-rounded Senior Developer with over 7 years of solid development experience to join our clients team. This hybrid role involves working both from home and at their Head Office in Pretoria
Key Requirements
- University degree in Computer Science or equivalent.
- 7+ years in development.
- Proficiency in Java, NodeJS, and TypeScript. AWS experience is advantageous.
- Java and AWS certifications are a plus
