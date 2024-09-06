Mid- Senior Level Java Software Engineer

Seeking a well-rounded Senior Developer with over 7 years of solid development experience to join our clients team. This hybrid role involves working both from home and at their Head Office in Pretoria

Key Requirements

University degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

7+ years in development.

Proficiency in Java, NodeJS, and TypeScript. AWS experience is advantageous.

Java and AWS certifications are a plus

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Java

NodeJS

AWS

