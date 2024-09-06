Power Platform Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Power Platform Developer, with experience with low code solutions and Microsoft Azure.

What you’ll do:

Collaborate with stakeholders to design technical solutions using Power Apps, Power Automate, and Power BI.

Create custom (Power) applications that meet business needs, ensuring a delightful user experience.

Seamlessly integrate our systems using connectors.

Automate business processes to boost efficiency and productivity.

Ensure compliance with industry standards and regulations.

Diagnose and resolve issues related to the Power Platform.

Work closely with app makers, solution architects, and IT administrators.

Innovate by exploring new features and best practices.

Comfortable working in an Agile environment.

Your expertise:

Level: High intermediate – Senior (5+ years of experience)

Background in .Net, SharePoint or other technologies will be beneficial (although, not a must)

Qualifications:

Matric

Relevant IT Qualification

Relevant MS/ Power Platform/ SharePoint Certificates

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Cape Town – hybrid way of work

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position