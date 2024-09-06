Programme Administrator at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

Sep 6, 2024

Fixed-term contract for 12 months

Minimum requirements

  • Minimum National Diploma in IT or a related field

  • Minimum of 3 years of experience in program management or a related role.

  • Proficiency in project management software tools
  • Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities effectively.
  • Excellent organisational and time management skills.
  • Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
  • Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
  • Problem-solving mindset, with the ability to anticipate and mitigate risks
  • Report writing and documentation skills.

Additional requirements

  • Planning, directing, and coordinating the program’s activities and goals

  • Managing the program budget and accounting for expenditures

  • Recruiting, supervising, and coaching staff
  • Establishing and enforcing policies and guidelines
  • Preparing and processing documentation and reports
  • Liaising with internal and external parties
  • Developing strategies to optimize program operations

Desired Skills:

  • report writing skills

