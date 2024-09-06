Programme Administrator at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

12 Months
Minimum requirements
- Minimum National Diploma in IT or a related field
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in program management or a related role.
- Proficiency in project management software tools
- Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and priorities effectively.
- Excellent organisational and time management skills.
- Strong attention to detail and accuracy.
- Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, dynamic environment.
- Problem-solving mindset, with the ability to anticipate and mitigate risks
- Report writing and documentation skills.
Additional requirements
- Planning, directing, and coordinating the program’s activities and goals
- Managing the program budget and accounting for expenditures
- Recruiting, supervising, and coaching staff
- Establishing and enforcing policies and guidelines
- Preparing and processing documentation and reports
- Liaising with internal and external parties
- Developing strategies to optimize program operations
Desired Skills:
- Report writing and documentation skills.
- program management
- project management software tools
- Managing the program budget and accounting for expenditures
- coaching staff
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma