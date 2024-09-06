Project Manager (Microsoft CRM Dynamics 365) Hybrid contract (TB) – Gauteng Midrand

Sep 6, 2024

  • Manage the program (Client Relationship Management, integration & migrating CRM Dynamics to the Cloud).

  • Plan, direct and co-ordinate the activities of enterprise-wide projects to ensure that project goals are accomplished and to develop project plans specifying goals; strategy; staffing; scheduling; identification of risks; contingency plans and allocation of available resources; in line with the business strategy.

  • Ensure accurate cost estimation based on coverage of client requirements and project scope.

  • Ensure project budget are managed within project scope.

  • Ensure projects are delivered on target within due date, budget and according to scope and project governance.

  • Ensure traceability of defined benefits throughout the lifecycle of the project and escalate any deviations.

  • Manage project priorities effectively and ensured dependencies are catered for according to the project scope.

  • Identify project stakeholders, communicate their roles, define their level of participation in project, and map their communication needs and stakeholder engagement strategies throughout the project plan.

  • Ensure business change impact is conducted across process, systems and technology in accordance with change management plan.

  • Conduct effective resource negotiation and allocation.

  • Change management.

  • Steerco presentations.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Senior Certificate plus relevant IT Degree/IT Diploma.

  • Relevant PM certification (PMBOK, Prince 2, PGMP etc.)

  • Agile experience required.

  • Must have 8 to 10 years’ PM experience with at least 3 years’ project management experience with migrating Microsoft Dynamics 365 to the Cloud.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Manager (Microsoft Dynamics)
  • PM (Microsoft Dynamics)
  • PM (CRM Dynamics)

