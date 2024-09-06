Senior Front End Developer at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

Sep 6, 2024

12 Months

Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology or related fields with at least five years’ experience in building professional web applications, particularly on large, complex technology product/solutions/systems. “Must have at least four years’ experience in the following:

  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • JavaScript/TypeScript
  • React
  • Test-driven development; and
  • Agile/Scrum

Experience in the following will be advantageous:

  • UX/UI design;
  • Mobile web and app development;
  • Digital government;
  • Health informatics and eHealth systems;
  • Backend/Full-stack development;
  • Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;
  • Docker;
  • Kubernetes;
  • Microservices;
  • Information security;
  • Research and publication of scientific articles; and
  • Any other programming languages.”

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Regulating Bodies & Organisational
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

