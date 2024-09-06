Senior Front-end Developer at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

Fixed-term contract for 12 months
Minimum Requirements
Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology or related fields with at least five years’ experience in building professional web applications, particularly on large, complex technology product/solutions/systems. Must have at least four years’ experience in the following:
- HTML5
- CSS
- JavaScript/TypeScript
- React
- Test-driven development; and
- Agile/Scrum
Experience in the following will be advantageous:
- UX/UI design;
- Mobile web and app development;
- Digital government;
- Health informatics and eHealth systems;
- Backend/Full-stack development;
- Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;
- Docker;
- Kubernetes;
- Microservices;
- Information security;
- Research and publication of scientific articles; and
- Any other programming languages.
Desired Skills:
- analytical skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree