Senior Front-end Developer at Council for Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)

Fixed-term contract for 12 months

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science/engineering, information technology or related fields with at least five years’ experience in building professional web applications, particularly on large, complex technology product/solutions/systems. Must have at least four years’ experience in the following:

HTML5

CSS

JavaScript/TypeScript

React

Test-driven development; and

Agile/Scrum

Experience in the following will be advantageous:

UX/UI design;

Mobile web and app development;

Digital government;

Health informatics and eHealth systems;

Backend/Full-stack development;

Devops, automation, continuous integration, continuous delivery;

Docker;

Kubernetes;

Microservices;

Information security;

Research and publication of scientific articles; and

Any other programming languages.

Desired Skills:

analytical skills

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position