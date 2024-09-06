Software Developer (Flutter / Mobile) – JHB

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a skilled Software Developer specialising in Flutter and mobile applications to join our client’s innovative team in Johannesburg. In this role, you will focus on developing and maintaining high-quality mobile applications that enhance user experience and engagement.

As a Software Developer, you will collaborate with cross-functional teams to deliver outstanding mobile solutions. This position offers an exciting opportunity to work in a dynamic environment and further your skills in mobile app development.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and deploy robust applications across platforms (Web, Android) using a single codebase, primarily in Dart, with some Java/Kotlin and C#.

Write clean, readable code and apply principles of user-friendly, responsive design.

Collaborate with team members to improve development processes.

Stay updated on the latest technologies and best practices.

Utilize agile methodologies, project management tools (e.g., JIRA, Confluence), and version control systems (e.g., Git, BitBucket).

Lead technical discussions and provide architectural guidance.

Implement unit and integration testing using test cases.

Work with development tools such as Visual Studio, Android Studio, and VS Code.

Demonstrate strong object-oriented development skills.

Display excellent planning, organizational, problem-solving, and critical-thinking abilities.

Requirements

5+ years of experience in mobile and/or web application development.



Strong understanding of Object-Oriented programming.



Familiar with IDEs like Android Studio, VS Code, and Visual Studio (2019+).



Proficient in Dart programming language, REST APIs, and third-party API integration.



Skilled in using test cases for debugging, performance enhancement, and reliability.



Experience with UML tools.



Experience in Agile development environments (Scrum).



Solid knowledge of version control systems (Git, Bitbucket).



Experience with project management tools (Jira, Confluence, Atlassian Stack).



Proficient in database technologies (Oracle, SQL, SQLite).

Beneficial Experience:

Familiarity with Continuous Integration tools (Jenkins, TeamCity, GitLab).



Experience writing unit tests (JUnit, JTest, XCTest).



Experience in other programming languages not listed above.

Benefits

Salary: negotiable

Desired Skills:

