Software Quality Assurance Engineer

- Quality from the start – get involved in the user story definition process and write test scenarios upfront.
- Bring a QA perspective to planning sessions and ensure test effort is taken into consideration.
- Work close with developers to ensure that quality is considered and they are creating the right kind of tests.
- Work with product owners to ensure they sign off work items during the UAT phase.
- Support – Assist with resolution and reproduction of user software problems.
- Creation of automated test within as well as conversion of current manual tests.
- Work within the ATDD framework and define items using BDD style syntax.
- Ensure that bugs are treated with importance and try to limit the amount that make it live.
Experience
- 5 years JavaScript & TypeScript experience
- 5 years C# with Selenium
- Experience with the following Frameworks: WebDriver (not IDE) / [URL Removed] and Playwright
- Experience with Continuous Delivery processes & tools
- Exposure to API testing practices & tools
- Basic abilities with YAML
Desired Skills:
- C#
- YAML
- Selenium
- Appium
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree