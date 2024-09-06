Solutions Architect (4-Month Contract) (JHB Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Joburg-based Software Solutions Specialist seeks the technical expertise of a Solutions Architect to work on a project for a 4-month Contract role. You will document existing/as-built solution architectures and designs, be responsible for the preparation of artefacts for operational handover while also informing stakeholders about potential threats and misalignment of solutions, including areas for improvement and optimization. The ideal candidate must have 4-5 years’ work experience of the following: Cisco and/or Arista Data Centre Networking (routing & switching); Cisco and/or Aruba Campus and Branch office networking – (WAN, LAN, Wi-Fi); DCI (Data Centre Interconnect); DWDM, Metro-E; DDI (DNS, DHCP, IPAM); Server Load-Balancing; Firewall, WAF and IPS & DDOS Protection (Cloud and on-prem).

DUTIES:

Focused on the technical solution design and implementation verification of the various components of the solution architecture.

Closely aligned to relevant technical SMEs for collaboration.

Responsible for the preparation of artefacts for operational handover.

Responsible for informing stakeholders about potential threats and misalignment of solutions, including areas for improvement and optimization.

REQUIREMENTS:

Network architecture and/or network solution design in a banking or similar large corporate environment.

Working knowledge of server and operating system technologies.

Working knowledge of end user technologies.

Requires a high level of in-depth expertise.

4-5 Years experience –

Cisco and/or Arista Data Centre Networking (routing & switching).

Cisco and/or Aruba Campus and Branch office networking – (WAN, LAN, Wi-Fi).

DCI (Data Centre Interconnect), DWDM, Metro-E.

DDI (DNS, DHCP, IPAM).

Server Load-Balancing.

Firewall, WAF and IPS.

DDOS Protection (Cloud and on-prem).

Advantageous –

Cloud (AWS, Azure, GCP) experience.

Software Defined Networking/Intent Based Networking.

Zero Trust Networking.

COMMENTS:

