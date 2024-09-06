Systems and Network Administrator – Remote – Remote Remote

Our client is looking to recruit an intelligent Systems and Network Administrator who is capable of independent thought. The ideal candidate will be an excellent multi-tasker, responsible for research, design, development, testing, and documentation, while also supporting the functions of the Internet Exchange Points that the company maintains.
Primary Duties and Responsibilities:
- Perform general network and system administration duties as required
- Debug day-to-day operating problems with peers and work actively to maintain the company services to highest possible uptime.
- Recommend / design / construct / test / implement network, application, and systems programs as needed.
- Periodically perform training as part of the company training program.
Skills Desirable:
- 4-year university degree, preferably in an information systems or computer science related discipline, OR equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Proven track record of at least 4 years of job-related experience supporting Linux and/or FreeBSD as a system administrator.
- Excellent knowledge of Internet Protocol (IP), network security issues, and open-source security tools.
- Ability to understand complex instructions and work independently, quickly, and accurately.
- Ability to learn and fill knowledge gaps quickly.
- Sound knowledge of programming and scripting; being able to write scripts to automate processes is essential.
- Ability to modify existing open-source solutions for use in the company environments.
- Ability to travel to various locations to work on the company infrastructure and attend industry-related conferences.
- Good interpersonal skills, with strong verbal and written communication skills.
Skills Preferred:
- Familiarity and/or previous relevant experience within an ISP or IXP environment/toolset.
- Strong bias towards automation and code-reuse.
- Production experience with FOSS tools.
- Experience with BGP.
Additional Duties:
- Perform other related duties as required and assigned. The company is a small, dynamic, and highly agile team that covers all aspects of operations.
Physical Requirements:
- Moderate physical activity with the ability to type and perform repetitive motions. Some lifting and stooping are required to unpack deliveries and rack equipment.
- Ability to spend most of the day looking at computer screen(s).
- Ability to travel to various locations to perform the company related work or attend industry-related meetings on the company’s behalf.
Desired Skills:
- Systems and Network Administrator
- Linux
- automation
- BGP