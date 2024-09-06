Systems and Network Administrator – Remote Remote

Sep 6, 2024

General Function:
Our client is looking to recruit an intelligent Systems and Network Administrator who is capable of independent thought. The ideal candidate will be an excellent multi-tasker, responsible for research, design, development, testing, and documentation, while also supporting the functions of the Internet Exchange Points that the company maintains.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Perform general network and system administration duties as required
  • Debug day-to-day operating problems with peers and work actively to maintain the company services to highest possible uptime.
  • Recommend / design / construct / test / implement network, application, and systems programs as needed.
  • Periodically perform training as part of the company training program.

Skills Desirable:

  • 4-year university degree, preferably in an information systems or computer science related discipline, OR equivalent combination of education and experience.
  • Proven track record of at least 4 years of job-related experience supporting Linux and/or FreeBSD as a system administrator.
  • Excellent knowledge of Internet Protocol (IP), network security issues, and open-source security tools.
  • Ability to understand complex instructions and work independently, quickly, and accurately.
  • Ability to learn and fill knowledge gaps quickly.
  • Sound knowledge of programming and scripting; being able to write scripts to automate processes is essential.
  • Ability to modify existing open-source solutions for use in the company environments.
  • Ability to travel to various locations to work on the company infrastructure and attend industry-related conferences.
  • Good interpersonal skills, with strong verbal and written communication skills.

Skills Preferred:

  • Familiarity and/or previous relevant experience within an ISP or IXP environment/toolset.
  • Strong bias towards automation and code-reuse.
  • Production experience with FOSS tools.
  • Experience with BGP.

Additional Duties:

  • Perform other related duties as required and assigned. The company is a small, dynamic, and highly agile team that covers all aspects of operations.

Physical Requirements:

  • Moderate physical activity with the ability to type and perform repetitive motions. Some lifting and stooping are required to unpack deliveries and rack equipment.
  • Ability to spend most of the day looking at computer screen(s).
  • Ability to travel to various locations to perform the company related work or attend industry-related meetings on the company’s behalf.

