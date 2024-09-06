Systems and Network Administrator – Remote

Our client is looking to recruit an intelligent Systems and Network Administrator who is capable of independent thought. The ideal candidate will be an excellent multi-tasker, responsible for research, design, development, testing, and documentation, while also supporting the functions of the Internet Exchange Points that the company maintains.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

Perform general network and system administration duties as required

Debug day-to-day operating problems with peers and work actively to maintain the company services to highest possible uptime.

Recommend / design / construct / test / implement network, application, and systems programs as needed.

Periodically perform training as part of the company training program.

Skills Desirable:

4-year university degree, preferably in an information systems or computer science related discipline, OR equivalent combination of education and experience.

Proven track record of at least 4 years of job-related experience supporting Linux and/or FreeBSD as a system administrator.

Excellent knowledge of Internet Protocol (IP), network security issues, and open-source security tools.

Ability to understand complex instructions and work independently, quickly, and accurately.

Ability to learn and fill knowledge gaps quickly.

Sound knowledge of programming and scripting; being able to write scripts to automate processes is essential.

Ability to modify existing open-source solutions for use in the company environments.

Ability to travel to various locations to work on the company infrastructure and attend industry-related conferences.

Good interpersonal skills, with strong verbal and written communication skills.

Skills Preferred:

Familiarity and/or previous relevant experience within an ISP or IXP environment/toolset.

Strong bias towards automation and code-reuse.

Production experience with FOSS tools.

Experience with BGP.

Additional Duties:

Perform other related duties as required and assigned. The company is a small, dynamic, and highly agile team that covers all aspects of operations.

Physical Requirements:

Moderate physical activity with the ability to type and perform repetitive motions. Some lifting and stooping are required to unpack deliveries and rack equipment.

Ability to spend most of the day looking at computer screen(s).

Ability to travel to various locations to perform the company related work or attend industry-related meetings on the company’s behalf.

Desired Skills:

Learn more/Apply for this position