Tame the data tsunami to unlock the power of IoT

The Internet of Things (IoT) is no longer just a futuristic concept but rather a modern-day reality that is rapidly weaving itself into our everyday lives. From smart fridges that reorder groceries to traffic lights that optimise commutes, these interconnected devices create a world of convenience and efficiency.

By Aslam Tajbhai, head of solutions at Data Management Professionals South Africa

However, with this rapidly expanding network comes a hidden challenge – a tsunami of data. With millions of connected everyday things such as cars, refrigerators or smart TVs, the data growth is exponential. These devices continuously collect and send information, which can be overwhelming to manage, protect and secure.

Unlike traditional data that resides within data centres, which is much easier to protect, and secure, IoT-generated information originates at the network’s edge, posing significant challenges in terms of control, management, storage and security. It is no surprise then that IoT devices can become easy targets for hackers, potentially causing havoc and financial ruin.

To successfully navigate and secure these vast amounts of data generated by IoT devices, businesses must implement a robust data management strategy, of which the first step would be data classification. This allows businesses to prioritise the protection and security of critical and sensitive information.

Data analytics

Additionally, running data analytics on unstructured data is crucial, as this helps businesses to identify Redundant, Obsolete and Trivial (ROT) data that can be archived or deleted, preventing it from accumulating and potentially falling into the wrong hands. Classifying data can ultimately drive down costs, help businesses understand their data better and help them know where it is located so that it can be secured effectively.

There are several security concerns surrounding the data generated by IoT devices that organisations should be aware of, including:

Easy hacking: Weak passwords and lack of updates make these devices vulnerable to hackers who can steal information or get into a network.

Noisy connections: Some devices might send sensitive data openly, allowing anyone listening in to steal it.

Too many gadgets, too little control: With so many devices, it is hard to keep track of security, which creates openings for attackers.

Privacy worries: These devices collect a lot of data about people, and it is not always clear how it is used or protected.

The best way to address these security concerns is to know exactly what information each device is gathering and ensure that the latest security patches and updates are installed. Personal or sensitive data should be locked down and kept secure and, most importantly, the data that is generated by these devices should always be protected.

Potential security risks

On the other hand, there are various potential security risks associated with inadequate data management and cybersecurity measures in the IoT space, including attackers stealing or encrypting valuable customer or business data. Common security gaps like preset passwords, unsecured communication and outdated firmware can also leave IoT devices vulnerable to cyberattacks.

By engaging the services of a data management specialist company, organisations can ensure that their IoT infrastructure is safeguarded against potential threats, mitigating the risk of data breaches and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. A reputable data management service provider will offer robust cyber resilience measures such as air gapping and clean room technology to ensure that IoT data is kept secure.

Cyber threats are constantly changing and becoming harder to fight, and so businesses need to be on the lookout to protect their information and keep things running smoothly. Enabling proactive threat detection for IoT systems can help catch cyberattacks before they happen, making businesses more resistant to cyber threats.