These are people defining the AI-powered future of work

Research has uncovered five distinct AI personas that employers need to understand as they implement AI and bring workers onboard “The AI Team” – a workplace where humans and AI agents work successfully side-by-side.

According to Slack’s new Workforce Lab research, they are:

The Maximalist (30%): Maximalists are using AI multiple times a week to improve their work and are shouting from the rooftops about it.

The Underground (20%): Undergrounds are Maximalists in disguise, using AI often but hesitant to share with their colleagues that they are doing so.

The Rebel (19%): Rebels don’t subscribe to the AI hype. They avoid using AI and consider it unfair when coworkers engage with these tools.

The Superfan (16%): Superfans are excited and admire the advances made in AI, but aren’t yet making the most use out of it at work.

The Observer (16%): Observers have yet to integrate AI into their work. They are watching with interest and caution.

“The AI-powered future of work isn’t just about enterprises, it’s also about employees – and it’s redefining everything from careers to workplace culture,” says Christina Janzer, senior vice-president of research and analytics at Slack. “But to realise the promise of AI, companies need to make AI work for workers and bring everyone onboard The AI Team.”

Leader urgency to implement AI has grown 7x since the beginning of the year, but more than two-thirds of workers have yet to use the technology at work. There’s a real risk if that trend continues: Companies and employees alike can miss out on tangible benefits by not adopting AI.

In addition to improving efficiencies, AI can elevate the employee experience – from overall performance and productivity to wellbeing. And Slack’s new research shows that onboarding employees onto AI isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach.

The findings also show a mix of emotions and perspectives regarding AI, depending on which category of user they fall into.

The Maximalist

65% reveal their use of AI at work and actively encourage others to use it

The Underground

55% use AI at least a couple of times a week

The Rebel

66% never use AI at work

The Superfan

72% use AI less than once a month

The Observer

66% feel indifferent about AI in the workplace

“As leaders, it’s important that we tailor our approach and help set every employee up for success in the AI-powered workplace. These personas create a powerful roadmap for leaders to understand where their employees are in their AI journey and help them unlock AI’s benefits,” says Janzer.

“Workers across industries must learn how to work with AI or risk getting left behind,” says Lori Castillo Martinez, executive vice-president: talent growth and development at Salesforce. “At Salesforce, we’re helping our employees identify skill gaps that may prevent them from growing their careers, and bridge those gaps to take full advantage of the AI future.”