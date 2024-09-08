Mid-Level Developer

Hire Resolve’s client is on the lookout for a talented Mid-Level Developer to join their team. This role offers a dynamic work environment where you will have the opportunity to contribute significantly to various software development projects. With our focus on matching candidates to roles that suit their expertise, we ensure a fulfilling work experience that fosters both professional and personal growth.

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain commercial-grade web applications that meet high standards of quality, security, and performance.

that meet high standards of quality, security, and performance. Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams to deliver projects within agreed-upon timelines, ensuring adherence to quality standards and project complexity levels.

Mentor Junior Developers , providing guidance and support to help them grow and succeed in their roles.

, providing guidance and support to help them grow and succeed in their roles. Conduct thorough research on assigned tasks and implement best practices and emerging technologies.

Actively participate in project planning and estimation, contributing to sprint goals and timelines.



Requirements:



Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

3-5 years of experience in software development.

Strong proficiency in at least one programming language such as Java, C#, or Python.

Minimum 2 years’ experience with NodeJS

with Minimum 2 years’ experience with web frameworks (e.g., Angular, React, or [URL Removed] years’ experience with JavaScript, HTML, and CSS

with web frameworks (e.g., Angular, React, or [URL Removed] years’ experience with 3 years’ experience working with SQL databases

working with 3 years’ experience with Linux operating systems

with operating systems Understanding of software development methodologies, such as Agile or Scrum.

Benefits:

Salary: negotiable

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Apply for this role today, contact Lisa Meyer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

Alternatively, apply via our portal and email [Email Address Removed]

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Mid-Level Developer

Mid-Level Developer

Mid-Level Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position