Agille IT Project Manager at Ntice Search – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

An innovative and rapidly expanding Tech company, has a permanent vacancy for a suitably qualified and experienced Agile IT Project Manager, based in Umhlanga.
We are looking for an enthusiastic IT Project Manager who will be responsible for developing Project Plans and driving product deliveries through various Agile methodologies such as Scrum, Kanban, Sprint. The Project Manager will work closely with the Business Analyst in the definition, testing, training, implementation, and support of functional requirements. The Project Manager will identify requirements via industry standard analysis techniques such as data flow modelling, workflow analysis, and functional decomposition analysis. The Project Manager will ensure the development team is equipped to release projects as efficiently as possible.
Qualities we look for:
- You take ownership of your career and are ready for your next move
- Analytical and you know how to translate problems into clear solutions
- Curious and result driven, looking for continuous improvements
- The ability to think big picture with a customer centric approach
- Friendly/approachable and collaborative personality
- To uphold the values and reputation of the organization
Duties and Responsibilities
Analysis and solution definition:
- Quickly understands the business issues and data challenges of theorganization and industry.
- Reviews and edits requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solution
- Develops project plans and carries them out,
- Constructs “As Is” documentation and formulates solutions and recommendations to enhance the current process
- Directly assist in producing the product roadmap
- Participate in all requirement and JAD sessions
- Close involvement and interaction with product development, product manager, support/services, partners, and clients
Technical recommendation and testing:
- Leads testing efforts
- Understands and has the ability to run with UAT methods
- Ensures issues are identified, tracked, reported on and resolved in a timely manner
- Works with client personnel to identify required changes
- Communicates needed changes to development team
Technical understanding:
- Possesses understanding in the areas of application programming, database and system design
- Understands Internet, Intranet, and client/server architectures
- Understands how legacy and web-based systems interface with each other
- SQL knowledge and understanding
- Understanding of web development technologies including mobile technologies or experience in implementation thereof
Minimum Requirements:
- Commerce or IT diploma, degree or equivalent
- Formal or Informal Business Analysis training, Project Management training
- Proven experience as a Scrum Master or in a similar Agile role
- Deep understanding of Scrum principles and practices
- Passion for Agile and continuous improvement
- Ability to build trust and rapport with team members, clients, vendors and third parties as well as executives
- Knowledge of BABoK and PMBoK
- A minimum of 2 years IT Industry experience
- A minimum of 2 years’ experience implementing systems and running with projects independently
- Testing knowledge and background is highly advantageous
- Software development background is advantageous
- Experience working with SAAS is advantageous
- Is a self-starter who takes high ownership of assigned tasks, maintains good rapport within the team, provides strong contribution and feedback within the team
- Takes a logical, analytical approach to problem solving and pays close attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to work from test scripts as well as the ability to complete independent, non-script-based testing
- Good communications skills (verbal and written)
- Contributes towards improving support processes. Focus on evaluating and analyzing flaws / discrepancies in system
Salary:
- R15,000 – R25,000 CTC per month
Benefits:
- A competitive basic salary and performance incentive
- Death, disability, funeral benefits plus Provident fund
- Flexible, hybrid work environment that allows you to work autonomously and achieve great work/life balance
- Learning and development opportunities
- Opportunity to develop your career with a growing company and work alongside dynamic, energetic and passionate people
- Strong start up culture with regular socials to help get to know your colleagues better
Desired Skills:
- Agille
- IT
- Project