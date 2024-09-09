Agille IT Project Manager at Ntice Search

An innovative and rapidly expanding Tech company, has a permanent vacancy for a suitably qualified and experienced Agile IT Project Manager, based in Umhlanga.

We are looking for an enthusiastic IT Project Manager who will be responsible for developing Project Plans and driving product deliveries through various Agile methodologies such as Scrum, Kanban, Sprint. The Project Manager will work closely with the Business Analyst in the definition, testing, training, implementation, and support of functional requirements. The Project Manager will identify requirements via industry standard analysis techniques such as data flow modelling, workflow analysis, and functional decomposition analysis. The Project Manager will ensure the development team is equipped to release projects as efficiently as possible.

Qualities we look for:

You take ownership of your career and are ready for your next move

Analytical and you know how to translate problems into clear solutions

Curious and result driven, looking for continuous improvements

The ability to think big picture with a customer centric approach

Friendly/approachable and collaborative personality

To uphold the values and reputation of the organization

Duties and Responsibilities

Analysis and solution definition:

Quickly understands the business issues and data challenges of theorganization and industry.

Reviews and edits requirements, specifications, business processes and recommendations related to proposed solution

Develops project plans and carries them out,

Constructs “As Is” documentation and formulates solutions and recommendations to enhance the current process

Directly assist in producing the product roadmap

Participate in all requirement and JAD sessions

Close involvement and interaction with product development, product manager, support/services, partners, and clients

Technical recommendation and testing:

Leads testing efforts

Understands and has the ability to run with UAT methods

Ensures issues are identified, tracked, reported on and resolved in a timely manner

Works with client personnel to identify required changes

Communicates needed changes to development team

Technical understanding:

Possesses understanding in the areas of application programming, database and system design

Understands Internet, Intranet, and client/server architectures

Understands how legacy and web-based systems interface with each other

SQL knowledge and understanding

Understanding of web development technologies including mobile technologies or experience in implementation thereof

Minimum Requirements:

Commerce or IT diploma, degree or equivalent

Formal or Informal Business Analysis training, Project Management training

Proven experience as a Scrum Master or in a similar Agile role

Deep understanding of Scrum principles and practices

Passion for Agile and continuous improvement

Ability to build trust and rapport with team members, clients, vendors and third parties as well as executives

Knowledge of BABoK and PMBoK

A minimum of 2 years IT Industry experience

A minimum of 2 years’ experience implementing systems and running with projects independently

Testing knowledge and background is highly advantageous

Software development background is advantageous

Experience working with SAAS is advantageous

Is a self-starter who takes high ownership of assigned tasks, maintains good rapport within the team, provides strong contribution and feedback within the team

Takes a logical, analytical approach to problem solving and pays close attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to work from test scripts as well as the ability to complete independent, non-script-based testing

Good communications skills (verbal and written)

Contributes towards improving support processes. Focus on evaluating and analyzing flaws / discrepancies in system

Salary:

R15,000 – R25,000 CTC per month

Benefits:

A competitive basic salary and performance incentive

Death, disability, funeral benefits plus Provident fund

Flexible, hybrid work environment that allows you to work autonomously and achieve great work/life balance

Learning and development opportunities

Opportunity to develop your career with a growing company and work alongside dynamic, energetic and passionate people

Strong start up culture with regular socials to help get to know your colleagues better

Desired Skills:

Agille

IT

Project

