Business Analyst – Sandton – Gauteng Sandton

ROLE OVERVIEW

Business analysts are responsible for using data to inform strategic business decisions. This requires a robust understanding of the business and includes identifying and investigating potential problems or opportunities in the business and suggesting possible solutions, and in many cases driving projects to address these.

Technical skills are required to understand data sources, manipulate and transform data into useful information, and then group, analyse and visualise the data in order to gain insights and draw conclusions

which can be relied upon for management to make strategic and operational decisions that help the business to achieve its goals.

Responsibilities and activities include:

• Maintaining a clean and robust data model, accurately including all relevant measures and metrics needed to be used in analysis by various teams in the business

• Collaborating with various teams across business units (e.g. sales, finance, operations) and performing detailed business and financial analysis to understand problems and opportunities

• Developing initiatives and strategies that provide solutions and improvements, and presenting these to management using well documented findings which effectively communicate insights that support your recommendations.

• Actively participating in or overseeing the implementation of approved changes to ensure their successful adoption

• Preparing and maintaining informative and actionable reports, dashboards and other media representing data for use by various stakeholders within the business that help to monitor trends, progress against key performance metrics and for team leaders to glean actionable insights themselves

SKILLS SET AND DESIRED COMPETENCIES

• Analytical, critical thinking and problem-solving abilities

• Strong technological capability

• Excellent communicator with the ability to translate data into actionable insights

• Strong interpersonal and collaboration skills

• Planning, organizational and time management skills • Attention to detail

• Documentation and presentation skills

• Working knowledge of technology used in analytics and data visualization, e.g. Microsoft Excel, Power BI, SQL, Python

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

• B.Scs, B. Comm. (Hons), Industrial Engineer or any other related degree

• Work experience advantageous

• Excellent academic record

Desired Skills:

