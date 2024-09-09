Data Engineer

Join Our Team as a Data Engineer!

Ready to shape the future of data? We’re on the hunt for a trailblazing Data Engineer to join our dynamic team!

If you’re passionate about building fault-tolerant, cutting-edge data pipelines that transform raw information into powerful business insights, then keep reading – this could be your dream job!

What You’ll Be Doing should you choose to accept the mission:

Architect the Future: Design and build fault-tolerant, scalable data pipelines that clean, transform, and aggregate data into lakes, warehouses, and databases. You’ll be the mastermind behind the flow of information.

Data Strategy: Work with cross-functional teams to drive a data strategy that fuels innovation and sparks business growth.

Agile Mastermind: Whether it’s business as usual or a high-stakes project, you’ll thrive in an agile environment, working closely with our ICT team, data scientists, and analysts to craft analytical solutions that dazzle.

Governance Guru: Keep everything compliant, secure, and running like a well-oiled machine with risk management, governance, and top-notch operations.

What You Bring to the Table:

A relevant degree in Computer Science, Data Engineering, Information Technology, Business Mathematics and Informatics, or a related field.

A data wizard with at least 6+ years of experience working in data engineering

Hands-on experience with data warehouses, lakes, and/or cloud solutions – you know your stuff!

If you’re ready to engineer the future of data and make waves in the industry, we want to meet YOU!

Apply today and become part of something BIG!

Desired Skills:

data warehouse

data lake

data migration

cloud solutions

build models

data strategy

