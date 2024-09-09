Database Administrator (SQL, Windows, Linux, NoSQL) (JHB) – Gauteng Brooklyn

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic FinTech company, specializing in eCommerce, is seeking a Database Administrator (DBA) who is responsible for the design, implementation, maintenance, and optimization of database systems. This includes ensuring data confidentiality, integrity, and availability while providing support for data analysis and reporting. The DBA collaborates with IT, developers, and stakeholders to support business operations and strategic decisions.

DUTIES:

Database Design & Implementation

Design and implement secure database systems using various technologies.

Architect database structures, schemas, and related objects.

Database Maintenance & Support

Provide technical support to users of the database environment.

Perform routine maintenance (backups, indexing, query tuning) on database systems.

Troubleshoot and resolve database issues in a timely manner.

Monitor database security and performance.

Data Analysis & Reporting

Generate reports and provide database-based insights for business operations.

Support ETL (Extract, Transform, Load) processes.

Documentation & Knowledge Sharing

Maintain documentation of issues, troubleshooting steps, and solutions.

Document and maintain user guides and system procedures.

Share knowledge and best practices within the team.

Security & Compliance

Implement and enforce security policies (e.g., access control, encryption).

Conduct regular security reviews to ensure compliance with security standards (PCI DSS, NIST, etc.).

Automation & Optimization

Identify and implement automation opportunities to streamline tasks.

Develop scripts and tools to enhance system reliability and efficiency.

Collaboration & Continuous Improvement

Collaborate with IT professionals to resolve complex database and system issues.

Stay updated on industry trends and emerging technologies, experimenting and learning to improve outcomes.

Onboard and train new team members.

REQUIREMENTS:

Education Requirements: Grade 12 (NQF Level 4) or equivalent. Diploma in IT (NQF Level 6) or equivalent. Bachelor’s degree in a technical field or equivalent practical experience.

Language Skills: Fluent in English (written and spoken).

Technical Proficiency: Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint). Knowledge of both Windows and Linux OS. Advanced knowledge of database systems and tools.

Experience: 4+ years as a DBA or related role. Knowledge of SQL and NoSQL standards. 8+ years as a DBA or related role.

Certifications: Relevant certifications (AWS, ITIL, Azure, etc.). Leadership qualities and experience.

Technical Skills: Time management, SQL/NoSQL databases. Knowledge of common data file formats (JSON, CSV, Excel). Experience with ELK, Greylog, OpenSearch, and cybersecurity frameworks.

Additional Knowledge: Experience in ETL, basic statistics, data automation, and visualization. Programming skills (Python, JavaScript) and experience with AI/ML.



ATTRIBUTES

Collaborative Team Spirit : Ability to work with cross-functional teams.

: Ability to work with cross-functional teams. Analytical & Data-Driven : Strong problem-solving skills with an analytical approach.

: Strong problem-solving skills with an analytical approach. Time Management : Ability to prioritize tasks effectively.

: Ability to prioritize tasks effectively. Security Awareness: Knowledge of cybersecurity best practices and frameworks.

COMMENTS:

