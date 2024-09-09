Desktop Support Specialist (MS 365) (CH1045)

Our client in the Wine Farming industry with head offices in Cape Town, is looking for an Desktop Support Specialist to join their team. The position is part of the growth strategy of the company. The ideal candidate will support the IT Manager with 1st level Desktop support of the MS 365 environment as well as training of IT Users in the company.

Responsibilities:

Technical Support: Provide technical assistance and support for Microsoft 365-related issues, including troubleshooting and resolving problems, with the help of the MSP, with applications like Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, and OneDrive.

Manage user accounts, permissions, and licenses within the Microsoft 365 environment. Training and Documentation : Create and maintain documentation for end-users and provide training sessions to help users effectively utilize Microsoft 365 tools.

Track, prioritize, and resolve, with the help of the MSP, support tickets related to Microsoft environment. Collaboration : Work closely with the MSP and IT team members to address issues.

Qualifications:

Relevant Beneficial Certifications:

Microsoft 365 Certified: Modern Desktop Administrator Associate. Useful for managing and deploying devices and client applications in an enterprise environment.



Microsoft 365 Certified: Teamwork Administrator Associate Focuses on managing SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and Teams.



Microsoft Certified: Fundamentals Provides a broad understanding of Microsoft 365 services, including Teams.



Technical Skills: Proficiency in Microsoft 365 applications and services, as well as a strong understanding of Windows operating systems.

Troubleshooting and problem-solving skills. Communication : Strong verbal and written communication skills to effectively assist users and document processes and infrastructure.

Specific Technical Skills required

(Does not need to be an expert, just need to have and understanding and know his/her way around these products)

SharePoint Skills:

Site Management: Understanding of SharePoint site structure.

User Permissions: Understanding of how user permissions in SharePoint impact the different aspects of SharePoint.

Content Management: Organizing and managing documents, libraries, and lists within SharePoint.

Integration: An understanding of how SharePoint integrates with other Microsoft 365 applications like Teams and OneDrive.

Training: Conducting training sessions to help users effectively use SharePoint in their departments.

Microsoft Teams Skills:

User Support: Providing support for Teams-related issues, including troubleshooting connectivity and functionality problems.

Configuration: Setting up and configuring Teams for different departments and use cases.

Collaboration Tools: Utilizing Teams’ collaboration features such as channels, chats, and file sharing.

Meetings and Calls: Managing and supporting Teams meetings, including video conferencing and call quality troubleshooting.

Training: Conducting training sessions to help users effectively use Teams.

Soft skills:

A passion for technology especially the Microsoft 365 stack and to use technology to improve business efficiency.

Lifelong learner.

Communication:

Active Listening: Understanding user issues accurately by listening attentively.



Clear Communication: Explaining technical concepts in a simple, understandable manner to non-technical users.



Written Communication: Documenting issues, solutions, and creating user guides effectively.

Customer Service:

Empathy: Understanding and addressing user frustrations and concerns.



Patience: Remaining calm and patient, especially when dealing with frustrated users.

Teamwork:

Collaboration: Working effectively with other IT team members to resolve issues.



Flexibility: Adapting to different roles and responsibilities as needed.

Time Management:

Prioritization: Managing multiple support tickets and prioritizing tasks effectively.



Efficiency: Resolving issues promptly to minimize downtime for users.

Adaptability:

Learning Agility: Quickly learning new tools, technologies, and processes.



Resilience: Handling setbacks and challenges without getting discouraged.

General Working conditions

Offices are based in Black River Park (Cape Town Southern Suburbs)

Work hours are between 08h00 and 17h00 (Flexible)

Work onsite at the offices

The nature of IT support does imply that support hours could occur outside of normal office hours

Travel required to other locations (Steenberg, Robertson)

Driver’s License & Own Transport

General:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Should you not hear from us after 30 days you may consider your application unsuccessful

In keeping with our client’s employment equity requirements, only South African citizens will be considered.

Please include your current salary and salary expectations.

