Dynamics 365 F&O Consultant

Dynamics 365 F&O Consultant

A Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations Consultant is an experienced professional who provides expert advice to organization’s on how best to use our solutions in achieving their business objectives and is actively involved with the clients in implementing these solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Has awareness of the prescribed Microsoft Dynamics implementation methodology understands how the development and related testing activities fit into the overall customer engagement lifecycle.

Assist and support every aspect of the solution implementation from analyzing the customer’s business requirements to configuring the Microsoft Dynamics application to meet the customer’s needs.

Collaborates and engage with stakeholders throughout the organization to ensure a comprehensive set of requirements, aligned to business objectives, gaining full understanding of current business processes.

Has knowledge of the Microsoft Dynamics application and evaluates the customer’s business processes against the standard Microsoft Dynamics functionality.

Assist with documenting the business requirements which express what actions a solution must take and what outcome is expected.

Assist and support configuration and customization of the Microsoft Dynamics application to achieve the customer’s business requirements.

If modifications/customizations are required, either to processes or to the Microsoft Dynamics application, the Application Consultant facilitates the customer’s decision-making process and develops the functional design document that will drive the development process.

Assist on Help Desk when required.

Participate in the preparation of User Training material.

Assist and support User Training.

Assist with Analyses and understand business problems.

Assist with Model data and processes; · Support and assist with workshops and training sessions.

Support with system and user acceptance testing.

Shadow and observe senior to gather requirements on becoming a process owner; · Process owner within the relevant focus area i.e. Finance, Supply Chain, Environment, Production and Demand under supervision.

Support and observe senior staff on assignments.

Preparation of material for user training.

Conduct user training and support; · Will be responsible to facilitate workshops in a focus area and specific modules.

Take ownership on projects and fulfil the lead function on projects.

Demonstrate a thorough understanding of the focus area and the different components as well as how these components link to the whole process.

Obtain in-depth knowledge within focus area and relevant modules.

Escalate any issues timeously and clearly.

Ensure discrete handling of all business information, particularly where confidential information is concerned.

Communicate with immediate manager, People Manager, other company department heads and employees, co-workers, clients and other individuals to co-ordinate work activities, review status of work, exchange information, resolve problems or give / receive advice /direction.

Administration: maintain an updated Microsoft Office Outlook calendar; completion of any required administration timeously (e.g. response on performance reviews): weekly timesheets, etc.

maintain an updated Microsoft Office Outlook calendar; completion of any required administration timeously (e.g. response on performance reviews): weekly timesheets, etc. Travel locally, as required, to conduct the company’s business.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric – Essential

National Diploma: Information Technology (Required)

Information Technology (Required) Must have Microsoft Certification (Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations)

Non – Negotiables:

Must have 8+ years’ experience in a Microsoft Consulting environment – preferably focused in Finance.

in a Microsoft Consulting environment – preferably focused in Finance. Must have business analysis – ability to analyze user requirements and apply to solutions according to specifications.

– ability to analyze user requirements and apply to solutions according to specifications. Relevant MS Technology Front End / Dashboarding Tools.

Job Type:

Permanent

Workplace Type:

Hybrid

Location:

Johannesburg, South Africa

Experience Level:

Senior level

Do you have what it takes? Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or Call: [Phone Number Removed];

Desired Skills:

Microsoft

Business analysis

Front End

Dashboarding tools

Dynamics 365

Finance

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position